Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 846,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,130. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.