PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading Up 4.1%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 30,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

