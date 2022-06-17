PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2,934.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

