PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,265. PVH has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

