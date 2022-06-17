Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 347,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYXS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

