Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGYGet Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. 2,395,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,445,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNGY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanergy Systems Company Profile (NYSE:QNGY)

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

