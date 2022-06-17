Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

QMCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Quantum has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.00.

QMCO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Quantum by 792.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

