Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $21,508.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,530.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,082.23 or 0.05271399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00224301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00550336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00540820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00069203 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004150 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,333,104 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

