Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Rating) insider John Abbott bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,361.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 21.47 and a current ratio of 21.52.

Queensland Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of battery metals refinery in Australia. It operates in two segments, Exploration and TECH Project. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, alumina, and haematite. It holds interest in the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub project located in Queensland.

