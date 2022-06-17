Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

MTD stock opened at $1,118.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,272.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,405.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,110.37 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

