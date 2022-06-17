Quent Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,834 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

