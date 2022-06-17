Quent Capital LLC Invests $266,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $235.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

