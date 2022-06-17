Quent Capital LLC Invests $348,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

