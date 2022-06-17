Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO S. Ray Hatch Purchases 3,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) CEO S. Ray Hatch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,344.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QRHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 20,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,240. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

