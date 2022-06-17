Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO S. Ray Hatch Purchases 3,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) CEO S. Ray Hatch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,344.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
QRHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 20,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,240. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
