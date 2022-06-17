Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Tops $13,551.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $334,806.04 and $13,551.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.88 or 0.05299199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00232203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00596358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00556956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00070340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

