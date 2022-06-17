RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RCMT opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.01. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,317,540.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $515,374.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.