Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

