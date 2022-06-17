RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

