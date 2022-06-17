Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on O. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of O traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.