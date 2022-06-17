Redd (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,597.49 or 1.00096373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00031323 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001092 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

