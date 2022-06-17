reflect.finance Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $65,323.46 and approximately $11.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,677.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00119101 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

