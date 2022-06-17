Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

