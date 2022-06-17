Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

