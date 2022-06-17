Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,787,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $235.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

