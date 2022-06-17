Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.29. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

