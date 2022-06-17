Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

NYSE SE opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

