Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

