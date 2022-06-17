Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RS stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. 1,005,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,634. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

