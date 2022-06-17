RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $175.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $148.18 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.57.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

