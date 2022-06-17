ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ReneSola stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 3,399,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,526,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ReneSola by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ReneSola by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ReneSola by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ReneSola by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

