Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.1 days.
REPYF remained flat at $$16.24 during trading on Friday. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.23.
Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.