Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.1 days.

REPYF remained flat at $$16.24 during trading on Friday. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

