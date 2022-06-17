Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) recently:

6/13/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

6/6/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/20/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $9.00.

5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00.

5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $15.00.

GDRX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,928,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,511. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $18,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $23,049,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

