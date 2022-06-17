Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,799,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 3,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,692.1 days.

Resona stock remained flat at $$4.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Resona has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

