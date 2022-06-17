Retirement Solution Inc. Invests $237,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.18 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

