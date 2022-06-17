Retirement Solution Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF comprises 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period.
HNDL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,026. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.
