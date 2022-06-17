Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Mike Harburn Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 12,348.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 766,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,496,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 4.70 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.23 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.83.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

RGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $135,968,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $315,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

