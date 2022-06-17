Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 514 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

