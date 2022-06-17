Rise Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.