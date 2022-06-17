Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

