Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Repligen stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

