Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 749 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.