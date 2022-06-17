Rise Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.