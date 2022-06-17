Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.86 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of -190.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.37) to £120 ($145.65) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.58) to £120 ($145.65) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

