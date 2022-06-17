Robert W. Baird Increases Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $11.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

LICY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $93,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $39,101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.