Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 3,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Get Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.