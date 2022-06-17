ROCKI Trading Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $245,831.36 and approximately $49,334.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

