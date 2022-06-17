Royal Bank of Canada Increases LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 325

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 305 ($3.70) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 335 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

