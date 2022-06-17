RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 101,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 251,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,382,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,794,000 after purchasing an additional 562,971 shares during the last quarter.

