SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $1,933.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1,933.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,647.19 or 1.00089416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00211767 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00085173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00111869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00158566 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

