San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Shares of San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

